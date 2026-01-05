US operation may intensify instability in Venezuela, impact broader region — UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, January 5. /TASS/. The US operation may intensify instability in Venezuela, affect the broader Latin American region and set a dangerous precedent in the sphere of international relations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned.

"I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted," Guterres said in a written statement read out by Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo at a UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.