About 1,000 vessels crowded in Persian Gulf — Reuters

LONDON, March 5. /TASS/. About a thousand vessels, with oil and gas tankers making up to a haf of them, are now in the Persian Gulf and adjacent waters because of impossibility to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing Sheila Cameron, the CEO of the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), representing the interests of all underwriting businesses in the Lloyd’s market.

The aggregate hull value of these ships is above "$25 billion," she said. "There have been at least 40 transits of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz" since Sunday, March 1, Cameron noted.