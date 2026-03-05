Chinese Army to focus on maintaining global strategic balance — document

BEIJING, March 5. /TASS/. China is set to concentrate on strengthening strategic deterrence and maintaining the global balance of power, according to a draft outline of the 15th five-year plan presented on the first day of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress on Thursday.

Among other tasks facing the country’s armed forces, the document outlines "the strengthening of strategic deterrence, and the maintaining of the global strategic balance and stability." "Developing new combat capabilities in new spheres, accelerating large-scale practical and systematic development of drone and smart technology, developing combat capabilities and modernizing the traditional armed forces," according to the draft outline.

The document also envisages strengthening strategic capabilities in the protection of national sovereignty, security and development interests "amid absolute party control over the Army." It emphasizes the importance of implementing large national projects in defense, accelerating innovation in defense technology, and developing advanced weapons.