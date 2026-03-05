Russian government to soon discuss halting gas exports to Europe — Deputy PM Novak

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The Russian government plans to soon discuss the possibility of halting gas exports to Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters.

"We will meet soon, as instructed by the President, to discuss the current situation with energy companies and possible transport routes for our energy supplies," he said.

Novak said Russian gas accounted for more than 12% of European supply, the agency says.

"Given the current gas deficit in the global energy balance, this is a fairly large volume," he added.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that Russia continues to work with its Asian partners on energy supplies. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that, given the EU's intention to completely abandon its gas supplies, Russia could initiate an early exit from the European market and reorient itself to more attractive buyers.

According to TASS calculations, in 2025, Russia ranked second after the United States in the value of LNG imports to the EU, with a 16.1% share (16.2% of the total value of LNG and pipeline gas purchases), and 14% in supply volumes (12.1% of all gas supplies).