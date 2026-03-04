Iran to continue destroying enemy bases within reach of its forces — diplomat

MINSK, March 4. /TASS/. Tehran intends to destroy all enemy bases within the engagement range of its forces and capabilities, Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei said on Wednesday.

"We will continue with bombardments, destroying all of their bases," the ambassador said at a press conference.

He stressed that "the people and the Armed Forces of Iran are resolute to continue war until the victory."

Sanei also said: "Iranians won’t give up. Many are surprised how Iran is able to respond to this attack despite 47 years of sanctions. War is not our choice. We chose diplomacy."

"Israel’s treacherous attack on Iran with US support is unacceptable," he added.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats it said were emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets inside Israel.

US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures of the Islamic republic’s leadership were killed.