Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian troops struck launch sites of Ukrainian long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck sites for the preparation and launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, an ammunition depot, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,150 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 215 troops, a tank and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 135 troops and two armored personnel carriers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 290 troops, two tanks and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 285 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 45 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Miropolye and Krasnopolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade, a territorial defense brigade and the Kraken nationalist formation (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia) in areas near the settlements of Pechenegi, Tsirkuny, Martovoye, Borshchevaya, Grafskoye, Siminovka and Aniskino in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, a tank, 14 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Staroverovka, Novoosinovo, Samborovka, Grushevka and Boldyrevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Lipovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Kondratovka, Nikiforovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 135 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, 12 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Raiskoye, Zolotoi Kolodez, Dobropolye, Belitskoye, Sergeyevka and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vasilevka, Mezhevaya and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 290 personnel, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, 11 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka, Dobropasovo, Gai and Katerinovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lyubitskoye, Vozdvizhevka, Kopani, Novosyolovka and Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 285 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 19 motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 204 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and nine smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs and 204 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 119,360 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,014 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,680 multiple rocket launchers, 33,616 field artillery guns and mortars and 55,826 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.