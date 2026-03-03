Iran has no details on condition of attacked nuclear facilities — ambassador to Austria

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. The Islamic Republic of Iran has no detailed information on the condition of the nuclear facilities attacked by the US and Israel, Iran's ambassador to Austria Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said at a press conference.

"Some of the Iranian nuclear facilities have been targeted. We have no very detailed information regarding the status of these nuclear facilities. But we are trying to be in touch with the relevant authorities of the IAEA to address this issue," he told reporters.