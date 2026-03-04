Yolka drone spots targets unseen by human eye — soldier

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia’s newest portable kinetic drone interceptor system, the Yolka, equipped with AI, is capable of detecting targets unseen to the human eye, an air defense serviceman, call sign "Morok," said in a video obtained by TASS.

"My call sign is Morok, and I serve in air defense troops. I operate a Yolka interceptor. It automatically recognizes the target’s signature and calculates its trajectory. After launch, it independently selects the best route to engage the target. It operates in pursuit, on the flank, and even on a head-on course. <…> The Yolka is superior to fire and shot damage due to the fact that the system’s operating range is 3 km. What the human eye cannot detect, the Yolka will detect. We are currently continuously working to improve the Yolka’s target accuracy, lethality, and maneuverability," the serviceman noted.

The interceptor drone was developed and manufactured in Moscow. The Yolka does not contain a warhead and engages targets with a kinetic strike. The interceptor drone has already been deployed to the special military operation zone and to protect the Russian border. The handheld interceptor system is designed to engage a wide range of targets, from FPV and reconnaissance drones to heavy aircraft-type attack drones. The Yolka weighs 1.3 kg and has a flight speed of up to 230 km/h. Its acquisition and engagement range is up to 3 km.