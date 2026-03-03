Russian stock indices in the red on Tuesday - market data

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.37% to 2,825.14 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.93% to 1,146.74 points. The yuan lost five kopecks to 11.16 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index failed to continue the growth impetus on Tuesday. Profit fixing took place in respect of stocks of oil and gas heavyweight companies, just as in stocks of gold miners. The oil rally is a bright but not the sole important driver for the Russian market," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Growth leaders were stocks of Russneft (+5.33%), Bashneft (+4.81%), and Far Eastern Shipping Company (+4.48%), Maxim Abramov from Finam said. Stocks of the Credit Bank of Moscow plunged most deeply (-4.65%), he noted.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,775-2,875 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Finance Global expects the corridor for the index to be 2,800 - 2,900 points.

The ruble will grow moderately in the next few days, Zifra Broker noted.