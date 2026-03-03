Iran now focused on defense, not talks — ambassador to Austria

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. Iran, attacked by the United States and Israel, has concentrated on the defense, not negotiations, ambassador in Austria Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi said at a news conference.

"We are in a situation of wartime. Indeed, they have launched a full-fledged aggression against our country. The first and foremost duty for my country as a sovereign state is to defend our country and our nation. This is the path that we are pursuing right now. And this is in line with our legitimate right regarding self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations charter," he said responding to a TASS question.