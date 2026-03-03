A strike on Bushehr NPP would cause a regional-scale disaster — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. A strike on the Bushehr nuclear power plant would cause a regional-scale disaster, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"We must understand that the reactor is operating at full capacity. It contains 72 tons of fuel, and another 210 tons of spent fuel. This is a huge mass of fissile material. In the event of a strike, it would certainly be a regional-scale disaster. This is something all parties to the conflict must understand, regardless of their political affiliation," Likhachev said.

Rosatom Director General stressed that Iranian leadership is continuing to work at the site.

"Unfortunately, we have lost contact with the leadership of Iran's entire nuclear industry. They are not answering their phones or responding to emails. We know for sure that there were strikes on both Fordow and Natanz (Iran's uranium enrichment facilities - TASS), and that there was a strike on a large nuclear complex in Tehran, where the Tehran research reactor is located. And so far, we have no idea about the level of destruction or the physical condition of the people - the leaders of Iran's nuclear industry," Likhachev said.