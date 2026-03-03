US realized by second meeting with Iranian negotiators that there to be no deal — Witkoff

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. The US negotiators realized by the second meeting with the Iranian team that Washington and Tehran would not be able to reach an agreement, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We went in and tried to make a fair deal with them, and it was very, very clear that it was going to be impossible, probably by the end of the second meeting. But we then went back for the third meeting, just to give it the last [old] college try," the envoy told Fox News in an interview.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that the US and Israel had agreed on a potential timeframe for the start of the attack on Iran one week before the new round of talks between Washington and Tehran in Geneva.