Global mistrust of Western reserve currencies grows — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Distrust in the financial system based on Western reserve currencies is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Already, distrust in the financial system based on Western reserve currencies is growing. There has been an outflow of funds from securities and debt obligations of Western states, as well as some European banks, which until recently were considered a reliable place to store capital," he said.

Putin also stressed that all Western anti-Russian sanctions must be lifted as part of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict in accordance with Russia’s new proposal. "Naturally, it also includes lifting all Western sanctions against Russia," he said.