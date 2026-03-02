Pentagon says operation against Iran could take several weeks

WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. The US-Israeli operation against Iran could last several weeks, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said.

"I heard the question about four weeks," he said at a press conference. "President [Donald] Trump has all the latitude in the world to talk about how long it may or may not take, four weeks, two weeks, six weeks. It could move up. It could move back. "

Hegseth said the US army will carry out all the tasks set by Trump.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.