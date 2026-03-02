US possesses ammunition reserves to continue strikes on Iran — Trump

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. The United States has ammunition reserves sufficient to continue joint strikes with Israel on Iran, US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with The New York Times.

"We intended four to five weeks. It won’t be difficult. We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. You know, we have ammunition stored all over the world in different countries," Trump said, answering a question about the resources needed to maintain the current intensity of the operation.

At the same time, the US leader reportedly ignored "the Pentagon’s concerns that the conflict could further deplete reserves that military strategists have said are critical to" deterring threats in other regions.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit, announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some other key leaders of the Islamic Republic were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.