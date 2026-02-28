Missile falls near five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. A missile fell near the five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai, causing a major fire at the scene, a witness told TASS.

"There was a powerful explosion near the hotel, there is a fire at the scene and a huge column of black smoke. Air defense systems continue to operate," the source said.

In addition, according to eyewitnesses interviewed by TASS, the first explosions were heard at around 1:00 p.m. local time. Residents are not leaving their homes, and there has been no large-scale evacuation, declaration of martial law, or missile alert warning. Missile danger notifications were reportedly received en masse only by residents of Abu Dhabi.

"Streets and malls are empty. Usually at this time you would get stuck in traffic and run into crowds of tourists. Most people are staying in their homes. Buildings are vibrating from the shockwaves," a witness told TASS.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran. According to media, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.