{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Updated at: 

Missile falls near five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai

According to the source, air defense systems continue to operate

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. A missile fell near the five-star Fairmont The Palm hotel in Dubai, causing a major fire at the scene, a witness told TASS.

"There was a powerful explosion near the hotel, there is a fire at the scene and a huge column of black smoke. Air defense systems continue to operate," the source said.

In addition, according to eyewitnesses interviewed by TASS, the first explosions were heard at around 1:00 p.m. local time. Residents are not leaving their homes, and there has been no large-scale evacuation, declaration of martial law, or missile alert warning. Missile danger notifications were reportedly received en masse only by residents of Abu Dhabi.

"Streets and malls are empty. Usually at this time you would get stuck in traffic and run into crowds of tourists. Most people are staying in their homes. Buildings are vibrating from the shockwaves," a witness told TASS.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran. According to media, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
IRGC allegedly notifies ships of closing Strait of Hormuz — media
The source said that no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Aragchi tells Lavrov US, Israel must be held accountable for aggression
The top Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of decisive action by the international community, especially by the UN Security Council
Read more
US, Israel violate international law with their strikes on Iran — Russian mission to UN
Such dangerous gambles are aimed at destroying peace, stability, and security throughout the Middle East region, the statement reads
Read more
Ukraine joining EU to impact all spheres of union’s life — Russian lawmaker
According to Alexey Pushkov, the EU's economy would be flooded with "cheap Ukrainian agricultural goods," while Ukraine would lay claim to subsidies
Read more
Iran capable of defending itself — foreign minister
The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, where major cities, including Tehran, were hit
Read more
Human rights activist urges probe into Zelensky's wife involvement Epstein case
Alexander Brod argued that if there is credible evidence of Ukrainian elite complicity, the investigation should be pursued by US and British authorities
Read more
Moon to join Saturday’s parade of planets — scientists
Saturn, Neptune, Mercury and Venus will be in a 20 degrees sector of the sky
Read more
Bolivian Air Force plane crash kills at least 15 people — TV
Doctors and firefighters continue to work at the crash site
Read more
UK, French paratroopers prepare for deployment to Ukraine — newspaper
The newspaper noted that the strength of the UK Armed Forces was approximately 70,000, which is the lowest figure in more than 200 years
Read more
Poland conceals its role in 1938 Munich Agreement — Russian charge d'affaires
Historical narratives that cast Poland in a negative light are being deliberately suppressed, Andrey Ordash said
Read more
NASA cancels Moon landing as part of Artemis III mission
According to NASA head Jared Isaacman, Artemis III will target launch in 2027 and it will no longer be a Moon landing
Read more
Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to remain closed for 48 hours
Israel closed its airspace earlier after attacking Iran
Read more
Enemy stands no chance of crossing to Dnieper’s left bank in Kherson region — governor
Despite the difficulties associated with the operational situation, the region continues to develop, Vladimir Saldo noted
Read more
Iranian air defenses down three Israeli military Hermes drones — news agency
The drones were downed in the skies over the cities of Ahvaz, Khamaneh, and Tabriz
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia down to 5.81% over week — Economy Ministry
Foods had the price increase by 0.13%
Read more
New Dutch cabinet doesn’t rule out sending troops to Ukraine after peace is reached
According to Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, when exploring this option, it is necessary to take into account the concrete situation, the operation’s format and the relevant mandate
Read more
Reunification with Russia freed Crimeans from 'ethnic minority complex' — lawmaker
Things changed after Crimea reunited with Russia, Vladimir Konstantinov noted
Read more
Trump says he would seek lifting sanctions on Russia in Ukraine peace deal
The US president did not elaborate on whether any top-level contact on the issue was in the pipeline
Read more
Netherlands, Czech Republic, France ignored Kiev request on Butyagin — Russian embassy
Russian archaeologist and State Hermitage Museum employee Alexander Butyagin was detained on December 4, 2025, at a hotel in Warsaw
Read more
FACTBOX: International Polar Bear Day
The polar bear is one of the Earth’s largest terrestrial predators
Read more
Ex-PM of Ukraine dismisses claims of territorial concessions by Kiev negotiators
Nikolay Azarov added that the entire Kiev administration is a puppet regime
Read more
Iran launches hypersonic missiles in response to US, Israeli strikes — news agency
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Read more
Afghanistan launches new strikes on Pakistani border posts — TV
No information on casualties has been provided
Read more
Ukraine loses some 1,330 troops along engagement line over past day — Russia’s top brass
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 220 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North
Read more
Russia condemns US-Israeli attack against Iran under cover of talks
Russia, as before, is ready to contribute to the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests
Read more
Putin holds meeting with Russian Security Council members
The agenda included discussion of the developments in Iran
Read more
Iran's supreme leader, president alive amid US, Israeli strikes — top diplomat
Abbas Araghchi shared this information with NBC News
Read more
Israeli Air Force continues to attack Iranian targets
Operations will continue as required, the IDF reported
Read more
French nuclear umbrella over EU to destroy nation-states — French politician
According to Florian Philippot, French President Emmanuel Macron will announce the plans on the European nuclear umbrella on March 2
Read more
Russia lodges protest with Finnish ambassador over flag burning incident near embassy
"The Russian side emphasized that it considers the incident a blatant and blasphemous act against the state symbol of Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Read more
Rubio designates Iran as state sponsor of wrongful detention
The US secretary of state called on Americans to abstain from traveling to the country
Read more
Israeli Foreign Minister Katz confirms Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran
According to the statement, the State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran in order to eliminate the threat to Israel
Read more
Israeli military ready for defense, no guidelines for civilians so far — IDF spokesman
Effie Defrin said that he is aware of the sense of uncertainty and the tension prevailing among the public in light of the regional developments
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about joint US-Israeli military operation in Iran
Explosions were heard across the country, according to Iranian media reports
Read more
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
Read more
Result of talks enables US to postpone military option against Iran — Omani MFA
Badr al-Busaidi says that various details are yet to be negotiated
Read more
IAEA chief says he discussed Iran with senior US official
The sides exchanged opinions on issues of arms nonproliferation
Read more
EU wants to join talks on Ukraine to derail them — Russian diplomat
Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin says that London and its allies "have nothing to propose" in the negotiations
Read more
Fico says has different views with Zelensky on Druzhba pipline’s technical condition
The Slovak prime minister recalled that Zelensky did not allow either the Slovak ambassador or EU ambassador to Ukraine to inspect the pipeline
Read more
Russian ambassador to OSCE refutes West’s allegations about Russia’s isolation
Dmitry Polyansky says he is ready to challenge any false narrative in an "honest, fact-based discussion, open or closed"
Read more
Future belongs to human, machine symbiosis — Russian official
"Anything related to creative work will rely on this symbiosis, which will play a very large role," Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin said
Read more
Russia to demand US, Israel stop illegal actions against Iran at UN Security Council
The permanent mission to the UN added that Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to achieve political and diplomatic settlement
Read more
US Armed Forces start military operation against Iran — Trump
The goal of the US operation against Iran is to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons, he noted
Read more
Israeli army reports new missile attack from Iran
The local population has been instructed to take shelter
Read more
Iranian strikes on US bases kill 200 servicemen — IRGC
The US and Israel earlier launched a military operation against Iran
Read more
Kremlin takes note that expropriation of Russia's assets is no longer on EU agenda
Dmitry Peskov said there are also a number of other countries that are aware of the inevitable negative consequences of such a decision to expropriate Russia's assets
Read more
US plans series of escalating strikes on Iran with pauses to assess damage — journalist
Jim Sciutto said that each round will be over a one to two-day period with pauses to reset
Read more
Fall of UAV debris leads to fire at refinery in Krasnodar Region
The regional crisis center has reported no injuries
Read more
Yandex co-founder Volozh renounces Russian citizenship
According to the report, Arkady Volozh has the Israeli passport and is living there for more than a decade
Read more
Iran warns of spread of war to Middle East countries with US bases
The statement on the social media was accompanied by a map showing the location of American bases all over the region
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Fighting broke out along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on the evening of January 26
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke plant says it views Energodar drone attack as terror attack
A local ceasefire has been in effect since 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on Friday in the area surrounding the ZNPP
Read more
Ukraine’s largest steel mill to close foundry production
The exorbitant price of electricity in Ukraine is the cause of halting production, the company added
Read more
Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,485 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
FACTBOX: Putin calls for faster adoption of autonomous systems
The Russian president recommended that the Moscow city government share its experience in the use of unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence with other Russian regions
Read more
Strikes on Iran require an emergency UN Security Council meeting — senior Russian lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky called the attack deliberate aggression and escalation fraught with extremely negative consequences for the broader region
Read more
UN secretary-general condemns military escalation in Middle East
Antonio Guterres stressed that the use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran undermines international peace and security
Read more
Ukrainian military uses sophisticated attacks on civilian targets — Kherson governor
"The Russian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to diminish the Ukrainian military’s firepower," Vladimir Saldo stated
Read more
Israel, US on combined joint operation to eliminate Iranian threat, says Israeli PM
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s press office announced that Israel had delivered a series of preemptive strikes against Iran in order to eliminate a possible threat and Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency
Read more
Afghanistan strikes 'nuclear facility' in Pakistan — TV
According to Ariana News, "hundreds of dead and injured" have been taken to a hospital in Islamabad
Read more
US faces unprecedented scale of simultaneous attacks on overseas bases — WSJ
The source reported that Washington had been prepared for the attacks
Read more
Iran rejected all of US demands during Geneva talks — WSJ
According to the newspaper, Iran rejected the idea of handing over its uranium stockpiles to a foreign country, stopping enrichment and demolishing its nuclear facilities
Read more
Armenia, Russia discuss restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders
The sides also discussed cooperation in the areas of motor and air transport and agreed to consider these consultations
Read more
Tehran holds rally in support of authorities — news agency
According to ISNA, the rally is taking place in Palestine Square
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about establishing local ceasefire regime near Zaporozhye plant
According to Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, the agreement on the ceasefire regime was reached with the participation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
Read more
Ukraine reports reaching understanding with Russia, US on control mechanisms
According to the official, agreement has been reached on "terminology," namely, "what constitutes a ceasefire, who will monitor its observance, what constitutes a line of separation, and where it should be drawn"
Read more
Russian watchdog blacklists US legal entity Anti-Corruption Foundation as terrorist
Additionally, Lithuanian citizen Andrejus Trofimovas, who is currently on the international wanted list, has been incorporated into the registry
Read more
US seeking a takeover of Cuba — Trump
On January 29, the United States signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba
Read more
Britain's attempts to prevent Ukraine settlement: Foreign Ministry statements
Maria Zakharova said that there are no talks on strategic stability between Russia and the United States in Geneva
Read more
Iranian foreign minister pledges attack on Iranian school to not go unanswered
Abbas Araghchi stressed that dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone
Read more
Danish firm arms heavy hexacopter with two large-caliber guns
The system was unveiled at the Enforce Tac 2026 exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany
Read more
Russia’s international reserves down $8.9 bln over week — Central Bank
Russia's international reserves as of the close of business on February 20, 2026 stood at $797.2 bln
Read more
Lavrov condemns US-Israeli armed attack on Iran — Russian Foreign Ministry
Sergey Lavrov also noted "Russia's readiness to promote the search for peaceful solutions based on international law"
Read more
Death toll at elementary school for girls in Iran increases to 63
The media added that 93 people were injured as a result of the attack
Read more
Scope of works on damaged ZNPP power line now higher than during previous repairs
Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina says that the repairs will take at least a week
Read more
Most crew members of crashed Bolivian Air Force plane survive — firefighters
Fire chief Pavel Tovar says seven people were taken to hospitals. One is listed as missing
Read more
Ukraine is committing a crime by blocking Druzhba amid strikes on Iran — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister assured that Budapest would not yield to pressure from Ukraine and would not make concessions
Read more
Idea to transfer Ukraine talks to Abu Dhabi originates from Russia, backed by US — source
According to the source, the decision was motivated by a "lack of neutrality" of Geneva
Read more
English-speaking mercenaries show declining desire to fight for Ukraine — commander
Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted that most of the mercenaries, fighting on Ukraine's side, were Spanish-speakers at present
Read more
Bolivian plane crash kills 15 people, injures 28 — Health Minister
According to earlier reports, the number of injured stood at 12
Read more
Diplomat advises Russian Paralympic athletes to ignore Western bullying
Maria Zakharova said she had no doubt about their strong willpower
Read more
Top Omani diplomat hopes for progress on Iranian issue in coming days
Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi earlier met with US Vice President JD Vance
Read more
Russian Security Council blames London for escalation between Pakistan, Afghanistan
The Security Council is concerned about the situation and has called for conflicts to be settled peacefully
Read more
If Kiev rejects talks, Russia to oust Ukrainian troops from new regions by force — envoy
Gennady Gatilov pointed out that Kiev "has to recognize the incorporation of the new regions into Russia and withdraw its armed forces from these territories"
Read more
Death in Kursk, balcony collapse in Taganrog: new attacks on Russian regions
Emergency responders are currently working at the scene
Read more
Press review: Iran offers oil deals as US sets deadline and Iceland eyes EU entry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 27th
Read more
US considers it possible to reach deal on Ukraine soon — president
Donald Trump emphasized that "it's a question of when"
Read more
Iran holds consultations to prevent collapse of regional security
Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Ghanbari noted that, in order to begin a political process, the US must commit to "ending hostilities and providing security guarantees" to Iran before discussing a political solution
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept 315 Ukrainian UAVs, Flamingo cruise missile over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, ten rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system
Read more
Access of UN inspectors to Iran can be coordinated in three months — Omani MFA
Badr al-Busaidi says that this period is sufficient to find the nuclear program scale that "remains acceptable to the United States and to the Iranians"
Read more
Afghan chief of General Staff reports 'large number' of Pakistani soldiers killed
Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat said that a significant number of enemy posts had been captured
Read more
Possible US strike on Iran unlikely to cause longstanding regional conflict — Vance
US Vice President JD Vance stressed he does not know what Donald Trump will decide to do about Iran
Read more
Inflation in Russia accelerates to 0.19% over week — statistics
Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 0.51% from early February
Read more
British forces in Ukraine constitute legitimate target for Russian army — Russian envoy
Earlier, the UK Defense Ministry reported that a headquarters unit of the so-called multinational forces for Ukraine has begun work as part of preparations for sending troops to Ukrainian territory from the countries which have declared themselves part of the Coalition of the Willing, after the end of the conflict
Read more
About 10,000 US troops currently deployed in Poland — Russian diplomat
Andrey Ordash noted that most of US servicemen deployed on the rotational basis
Read more
Moscow outlines requirements for next UN Secretary-General candidate
The term of the current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expires on December 31
Read more
Ukraine used Druzhba to pump its oil — Reuters
According to the report, Kiev pumped about 40,000 metric tons of oil monthly into the oil pipeline before the halt of supplies
Read more
At least 19 civilians killed, 26 injured in Pakistani strikes on Afghan provinces
According to Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban government's deputy spokesman, mostly women and children were affected
Read more
Thirteen countries to work with Russia, China on creation of Lunar Station — Roscosmos
Russia has unique scientific expertise in the study of Venus with domestic landing technology that remains unmatched globally, as well as in the study of the Moon and Mars
Read more
Musk accuses company Anthropic of anti-Western hatred
Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Emil Michael stated that previously, Anthropic’s AI model adhered to the principle of avoiding answers that could offend non-Western cultures
Read more
UK evacuates diplomats from Iran due to threat of regional conflict
The embassy continues to operate remotely
Read more