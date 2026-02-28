US plans series of escalating strikes on Iran with pauses to assess damage — journalist

NEW YORK, February 28. /TASS/. Washington has developed a plan for escalating military strikes on Iran, with each round expected to last from one to two days, CNN journalist Jim Sciutto reported citing a senior US official.

"The US has planned an escalating series of strikes with off-ramps along the way, according to a senior US official. Each round will be over a one to two-day period with pauses to reset and assess battle damage," he wrote on the social network X.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran. According to media, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.