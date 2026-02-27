Despite ceasefire in Zaporozhye NPP area, Ukraine attacks Energodar

MELITOPOL, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack the Sovremennik Palace of Culture in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the city Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

Earlier, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that a local ceasefire has been in effect since 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday in the area surrounding the Zaporozhye NPP. This has allowed repair crews, including Rosatom engineers, to begin work on restoring the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant’s open switchgear and the Ferrosplavnaya line, damaged on February 10 by shelling from Ukrainian forces.

"Despite the declared ceasefire in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, needed for repairs to a critical power line, the Ukrainian armed forces continue their attempts to destabilize the situation in the nuclear city of Energodar. Another drone attack was reported this afternoon. The enemy drone exploded in the courtyard of the Sovremennik Palace of Culture," Pukhov wrote on Telegram. "Windows, the facade and cars parked by the building were damaged as a result of the detonation. Fortunately, no one has been injured," the mayor specified.

Pukhov emphasized that in less than a week, "this is not the first such barbaric attack on the city’s social infrastructure." According to him, in recent days, Ukrainian forces’ attacks have been reported near a school, residential buildings, and a hotel. "The nature of the attacks and the choice of targets indicate the Kiev militants’ intent to spread panic among civilians," the mayor noted.

Agreements to establish a local ceasefire in the area of the Zaporozhye NPP for repairs to the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant’s open switchgear and the external power supply line of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 station were reached with the participation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, with the support of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and under the auspices of the Rosatom State Corporation.