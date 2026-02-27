Pakistan government says 133 Afghan servicemen killed, 200 wounded in clashes

ISLAMABAD, February 27. /TASS/. At least 133 Afghan servicemen were killed and over 200 wounded as a result of border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar wrote on the X social network.

He said that by midnight Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT), the Pakistani army destroyed 27 Afghan posts and captured 9. Also, Pakistani troops destroyed over 80 tanks, artillery guns and armored personnel carriers.

He confirmed that strikes were delivered on Afghan military sites in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.

Meanwhile, the Islamic emirate’s authorities reported that 40 Pakistani servicemen were killed and over 15 border posts were seized.

Pakistan’s ministry of information and broadcasting said on February 22 that the country’s military had delivered targeted strikes on positions of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan militants and the Islamic State’s Khorasan Wilayah branch, both of which are designated terrorist organizations banned in Russia. According to the ministry, the operation was a response to the recent terror attacks in Pakistan, including the explosion in an Islamabad mosque.

Kabul described Pakistan’s strikes as an "act of aggression," adding that the country reserves the right to respond to "infringements on territorial integrity."