US positive about talks with Iran in Geneva — Axios

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. Members of the US delegations view the results of the third round of indirect talks with Iran in Geneva as positive, Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote on X citing his sources.

"Senior US official tells me: The Geneva nuclear talks with Iran were ‘positive,’ he wrote.

Earlier, Ravid wrote with reference to anonymous sources that the US president’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner were disappointed by remarks made by members of the Iranian delegation during the morning part of the talks in Geneva.