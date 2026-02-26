Russia’s steel output down 7.4% YOY in January — WSA

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in January 2026 decreased by 7.4% year-on-year and amounted to 5.5 mln metric tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

In January 2026, China is reported to produce 75.3 mln metric tons, which is 13.9% lower year-on-year. India produced 15.1 mln metric tons (+10.5%). Steel production in Japan fell by 0.5%, to 6.8 mln metric tons but gained 3.3% in the United States to 7.1 mln metric tons.

In January, steel production in Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 6.5 mln metric tons, which is 8.6% less than a year earlier.

Countries of Asia and Oceania produced 107.6 million tons, with the output tumbling 8.6% year-on-year this January. The EU countries produced 10.3 million tons of steel, which is 2.3% less than a year earlier.

Steel production by North American countries in January lost 0.6% year-on-year to 9.2 million tons. Steel production by South American countries for the reporting period amounted to 3.4 mln tons, which is down 1.2% year-on-year. Middle Eastern countries produced 4.8 mln tons of steel, increasing output by 12.6% year-on-year. Overall, global steel production in January 2026 amounted to 147.3 mln tons, which is 6.5% less than a year earlier, according to the association's report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel production.