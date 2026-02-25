Sixty-one foreign air carriers flying to Russia — Transport Minister

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Sixty-one foreign air carriers from thirty-two countries make flights to Russian airports, Minister of Transport Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"Twenty domestic airlines are flying to thirty foreign countries. At the same time, 61 foreign companies from 32 companies make flights to Russian airports," Nikitin said.

Plans for 2026 are to continue working on the upgrade of airport infrastructure and commission passenger terminals in Barnaul, Blagoveshchensk and Orenburg in particular, the minister added.