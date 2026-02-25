United States received 80 mln barrels of oil from Venezuela — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. The United States has just received 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela for sale on the global market, US President Donald Trump announced delivering his annual State of the Union address to the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday evening.

"American oil production is up by more than 600,000 barrels a day. And we just received - from our new friend and partner, Venezuela - more than 80 million barrels of oil," he said.

Last week, during a speech at a steel mill in Georgia, Trump announced that the United States had received 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela. He then indicated that this volume would be delivered to Houston, Texas.

On January 3, the US president announced a military operation in Caracas, as a result of which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured by the US military. On January 5, they appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. They are charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro and his wife have denied the charges. Delcy Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, is now acting as head of state in Venezuela. Trump had previously stated that the US would take over the temporary administration of Venezuela.

On January 6, the US president announced that Venezuelan authorities had agreed to transfer 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the US for sale, and that he would control the proceeds from this transaction. He stressed that Venezuela would purchase only US products with the proceeds from this oil sale.