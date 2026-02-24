MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Britain and France are already actively working on resolving issues involving the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies for nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in a commentary.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that on February 24, an emergency statement was published by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stating that, having realized the lack of chances to achieve victory over Russia by the hands of the Kiev regime "on the battlefield," the British and French authorities considered it possible to assist Ukraine in acquiring a "powerful argument" so that Kiev could claim to end hostilities on more favorable terms for itself. "According to SVR information, the conversation is at least about a ‘dirty bomb,’ but the option of full-fledged nuclear weapons, including their delivery systems, is also being seriously considered. London and Paris are already actively working on resolving the relevant issues, involving the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine. Efforts are also focused on ensuring that the appearance of such weapons in Kiev looks like the result of the Ukrainians' own development," she noted.