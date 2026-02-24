MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian security agencies have been recording requests from foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces who are willing to disclose the coordinates of Ukrainian troops’ positions, including their own, for financial compensation, a Russian security official told TASS.

"Some mercenaries are looking for any way to make money and are offering to provide information about the Ukrainian armed forces’ positions or even their own positions for cryptocurrency when they leave their temporary deployment site - there have been such cases," the source said.

He added that foreigners in the Ukrainian armed forces often contact the Russian side, seeking assistance in returning home as quickly as possible. "They often ask for legal assistance or to contact a consulate or embassy," the security source noted.

"Of course, the number of their requests is lower than from Ukrainians, but dozens of requests are already a very impressive result," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that mercenaries from various countries have been fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces. They are used by the Kiev regime as "cannon fodder," and no one in the Ukrainian military command spares their lives. Russian troops continue to eliminate mercenaries.