BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. Leader of Germany’s BSW party (formerly Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party) Sahra Wagenknecht has accused the European elites of losing touch with reality and committing a historical failure regarding Ukraine.

"At the moment, Kiev's negotiating position is worse than ever before. The responsibility for this lies, not least, with the European 'coalition of the willing,' which undermines with unrealistic demands any negotiating positions of recent months and supports the Ukrainian government in its uncompromising stance," she said on X.

"It is a historic failure of the German and European elites not to take serious initiatives for four years to stop the deaths of people on European soil. Instead of turning Germany into the main sponsor of this senseless and dangerous war of attrition, the German government should do everything to stop the spiral of escalation and achieve a negotiated solution. When will [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz call [Russian President Vladimir] Putin? Finally, diplomacy is needed instead of a prolonged war."

Wagenknecht said that the United States has long understood that the conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through negotiations, and halted supplying weapons, while "Merz, [French President Emmanuel] Macron and [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer are indulging in an illusion, believing that they can continue a proxy war against Russia at their own expense. This loss of reality in some European capitals is extremely dangerous, because it carries the risk of escalation up to the outbreak of a major European war."

She also pointed to the "unprecedented squandering of taxpayers' money. This year alone, military aid to the corrupt government of [Vladimir] Zelensky's campaign has cost German taxpayers 11.5 billion euros, while the civilian population of Ukraine is paying with growing suffering and sacrifice for the continuation of the war. This madness must have an end."