Japan to explain importance of Sakhalin-2 for energy security to EU, G7 — cabinet

TOKYO, February 24. /TASS/. Tokyo will continue to explain the importance of imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Sakhalin-2 project for Japan’s energy security to EU and G7 countries, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

"We will continue to explain to G7 countries, including the EU, Japan’s position on energy security, as well as the importance of the Sakhalin-2 project for Japan’s energy security, gaining their support and ensuring uninterrupted and stable LNG supplies to Japan," he told a news conference.

Sakhalin-2 accounts for around 9% of total LNG imports by Japan. Kihara was asked how Tokyo would reach an understanding regarding imports of Russian LNG as it is about to be fully banned by the European Union from 2027.