Russia condemns US punitive measures against Cuba — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia condemns the United States’ punitive measures against Cuba, which have driven the island to the brink of an energy crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said at a high-level meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations in Geneva.

"America’s latest punitive measures against Cuba have driven it to the edge of an energy crisis. We strongly condemn the illegal actions against Havana and the further toughening of the inhumane blockade of Cuba which has been continuing for nearly seven decades," he said.

He recalled that on January 29, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from the countries providing oil to Cuba. The document also declared a state of emergency over an alleged threat from Cuba.