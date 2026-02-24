Investigators name suicide bombing as cause of Moscow patrol car blast

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Investigators have established that an unidentified man blew himself up near a police patrol car in central Moscow, his identity is now being determined, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"It was established that in the early morning hours of February 24, a man approached three policemen on duty near the Savelovsky railway station in Moscow and blew himself up. <…> The identity of the man is being determined," the spokeswoman said.

As a result, one policeman and the perpetrator died at the scene, while two other policemen were hospitalized. Medics told TASS that they are now in serious condition. "They have received multiple injuries and their condition is assessed as serious," sources said.

At the same time, Petrenko pointed out that the investigation is ongoing. All necessary forensic tests are being conducted, eyewitnesses are being interviewed, and surveillance footage is being examined. All necessary personnel have been mobilized to carry out the investigation. The Investigative Committee is determining whether the perpetrator had accomplices, the spokeswoman added.