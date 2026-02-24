{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Updated at: 

Investigators name suicide bombing as cause of Moscow patrol car blast

The identity of the man is being established
© Pavel Seleznev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Investigators have established that an unidentified man blew himself up near a police patrol car in central Moscow, his identity is now being determined, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"It was established that in the early morning hours of February 24, a man approached three policemen on duty near the Savelovsky railway station in Moscow and blew himself up. <…> The identity of the man is being determined," the spokeswoman said.

As a result, one policeman and the perpetrator died at the scene, while two other policemen were hospitalized. Medics told TASS that they are now in serious condition. "They have received multiple injuries and their condition is assessed as serious," sources said.

At the same time, Petrenko pointed out that the investigation is ongoing. All necessary forensic tests are being conducted, eyewitnesses are being interviewed, and surveillance footage is being examined. All necessary personnel have been mobilized to carry out the investigation. The Investigative Committee is determining whether the perpetrator had accomplices, the spokeswoman added.

Putin meets with widows of Russian special forces soldiers in Kremlin
Earlier in the day, the president awarded state awards to Heroes of Russia
Read more
15 killed in helicopter crash in Peru
The helicopter was on the way to help the locals affected by floods and other emergencies
Read more
Special op started timely, prompted by Kiev's Nazi rhetoric — MFA
"The timeliness and propriety of the decision taken by the Russian leadership in 2022 to launch the special military operation are confirmed by the ongoing drift of Kiev-controlled territories into genuine Nazi obscurantism," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukraine could go bankrupt by April due to dispute with Hungary — magazine
Mandiner emphasized that in the context of general mobilization, more than a third of Ukraine's budget goes toward financing the army
Read more
Attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces leaves 260 settlements in Zaporozhye Region without power
According to Governor Evgeny Balitsky, all healthcare facilities, as well as critical infrastructure sites, have been switched to backup power sources
Read more
Hungary informed by Russia that all damage to Druzhba pipeline has been repaired
The fact that the Ukrainians are not resuming transportation via the pipeline constitutes political blackmail against Hungary, as this is a political, not a technical or physical, decision, Szijjarto stressed
Read more
US to withdraw its troops from Syria within one month — TV
Their number does not exceed 1,000, Syria TV reported
Read more
Almost 300 children wounded due to Ukraine’s crimes in past year — diplomat
In all, a total of 1,082 children were wounded and 236 killed by Kiev troops since February, 2022
Read more
Talks on Ukraine may resume in Geneva on February 26 — source
Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18
Read more
Hungary vetoes EU decision of anti-Russian sanctions, loan to Ukraine
Hungary warned that it would veto these EU decisions because of Ukraine blocking oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline
Read more
Russia calls on US to immediately release Venezuelan President Maduro — diplomat
Moscow stands firm for respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty and peaceful settlement of all differences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Read more
Special military operations forces on front lines firmly stand for Russia — Putin
He also added that competent and courageous actions by the heroes of the special military operation made it possible to plan and carry out offensive operations in the most intense sectors
Read more
Russian Army clears Berestok in Donbass region of Ukrainian troops — expert
Andrey Marochko says Russian fighters are advancing in three sectors
Read more
Orban’s veto of EU assistance to Ukraine may save thousands of lives — French politician
Florian Philippot says the veto will also save 17 billion euros of "French money"
Read more
Russia calls on US to refuse from striking civilian nuclear facilities in Iran — diplomat
Dmitry Lyubinsky says that Moscow is ready to help "to find diplomatic solutions" on Iran's peaceful nuclear program
Read more
Kiev building up forces in southern Konstantinovka fearing Russians’ advance — expert
Andrey Marochko says that a "major battle" is about to take place
Read more
Liberating Krinichnoye, Russian troops penetrate Ukraine’s defenses — expert
Andrey Marochko believes that, given the operational and tactical situation in this area, Russian forces will continue denting the enemy defenses at Krinichnoye
Read more
Iraq transfers management of West Qurna-2 oil field to US Chevron
On February 17, the Iraqi government approved an agreement reached with Russia’s Lukoil to transfer oil production operations at the West Qurna-2 field to the local Basra Oil Company
Read more
Nepryaeva's marathon result at Winter Olympic Games annulled for error while changing skis
Darya Nepryaeva covered most of the distance on skis that weren't hers
Read more
Seven Ukrainian aerial targets shot down over Black Sea in Sevastopol — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev says the city has seen no damage to civilian facilities during the attack
Read more
Germany ready for talks with Russia on Ukraine but will not make concessions — minister
Johann Wadephul says current channels of communication with Moscow are sufficient for the dialogue
Read more
Issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO off the table now — US expert
Andrew Napolitano expressed confidence that the current leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy, and France, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, would inevitably lose their positions in the foreseeable future
Read more
UK begins training Ukrainian combat helicopter pilots — Defense Ministry
According to the statement, London will allocate additional 27 million dollars for energy support and the restoration of Ukraine's power grids
Read more
EU fails to agree on new package of anti-Russian sanctions by February 24
EU Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas actually confirmed that the package is being blocked by Slovakia and Hungary
Read more
EU to reduce its mission to Russia to 40 people — Kallas
The European foreign policy chief also announced that the top EU diplomats have failed to agree on the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions by February 24
Read more
Russian FSB chief urges cooperation with foreign special services against IS activity
There is a need to develop and strengthen cooperation of the Anti-Terrorism Center with international partners, Russian Federal Security Service chief believes
Read more
Leader of Jalisco Cartel dies en route to hospital — Mexican Defense Ministry
The operation was coordinated with the National Intelligence Center and the prosecutor’s office, with informational support from US authorities, the ministry said
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Russia has not invaded Ukraine and will not invade any other country — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, evidence indicate that Ukraine planned to attack the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics already this month
Read more
Iran considering possibility of IAEA chief’s participation in new round of talks with US
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei says a potential visit by IAEA to Iran "requires an agreed concrete procedure"
Read more
Zelensky calls on EU to stop prevaricating and fix entry date for Ukraine — FT
Kiev wants EU accession as early as in 2027, Zelensky says
Read more
School in Bryansk Region comes under Ukrainian drone attack, no one hurt
The building was damaged, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said
Read more
Europe has changed rhetoric, realizing futility of plans to defeat Russia — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Europe trained Ukrainians to use their hands and bodies to advance European interests in the war with Russia
Read more
Ex-UK Ambassador to US Mandelson arrested over Epstein files — TV
London’s Metropolitan Police has actually confirmed his arrest
Read more
Epstein files exposed those who invented myths about Russia — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled numerous accusations against Russia, adding that the country came up with "arguments and facts" to refute them
Read more
Ukraine’s budget deficit effectively amounts to around $50 bln
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov argued that even a €90 bln loan from the European Union would not help address this deficit, as the funds would primarily be directed toward military purposes rather than ensuring macrofinancial stability
Read more
Russia becomes leading country in unmanned systems — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that the UAV industry was created almost "from scratch" by enthusiasts at the beginning of the special military operation, as there had been virtually no prior discussion of drones at that time
Read more
Vucic, Rosatom CEO discuss Serbian companies’ participation in nuclear projects
According to the Serbian leader, special attention was paid to the development of Serbia’s personnel and industrial potential in the nuclear sector
Read more
EU unable to agree on 20th sanctions package at foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels
According to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the European Commission is doing everything possible to push through the sanctions, working with the countries that are blocking them, but is hearing very firm statements from those countries
Read more
Two apartment buildings, social facility damaged in Ukraine’s missile attack on Belgorod
No casualties have been reported so far
Read more
Russian figure skater Gumennik says foreign athletes waiting for Russia’s return
13 Russian athletes participated in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in neutral status
Read more
Ukraine may return to its 1654 borders after special military op ends — expert
Pepe Escobar pointed out that at the end of the conflict, Ukraine may be completely fragmented, as its neighboring countries dream of regaining the territories that Ukraine acquired thanks to the Soviet Union's political will
Read more
EU to impose entry ban on all participants in Russia’s special op — Kallas
The European Union is "working to keep potential hundreds of thousands of former Russian soldiers out of the Schengen area", the EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
Acron's 2023 net profit under IFRS plummets 2.5 times to $389 mln — company
EBITDA for 2023 decreased by 2 times, to $744 mln
Read more
Air defenses down 27 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
13 UAVs were destroyed over the Belgorod Region, five over the Sea of Azov, four over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Kursk Region, two over the Republic of Crimea, and one over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Witkoff, Kushner to travel to Geneva to continue talks with Iran — agency
US and Iranian diplomats have been trying to reach an agreement on the nuclear deal
Read more
Brussels as corrupt as Kiev, Hungarian foreign minister says
Peter Szijjarto believes it is clear now why Brussels has not held Kiev accountable
Read more
Command center for 'coalition of the willing' begins its work — UK Defense Ministry
The ministry noted that on February 24, a video conference of the member states of the so-called "coalition of the willing" will be held, chaired by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron
Read more
Defender of Fatherland Day unites those who selflessly defend Motherland — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin wished further success in service for the benefit of great Russia, as well as good health to citizens and their loved ones
Read more
Russian air defenses shot down seven HIMARS multiple launch rockets, 326 UAVs
Russian troops have launched a strike with long-range precision weapons against Ukrainian military-industrial complex and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, with all designated objects affected, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Iran says Israel’s nuclear arsenal is key obstacle for peace in region
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi once again confirmed that Tehran’s nuclear program has purely peaceful nature
Read more
Press review: India to continue buying Russian oil as US amasses major force near Iran
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 20th
Read more
Slovakia asks European Commission to inspect Druzhba pipeline — MFA
The Slovak refinery Slovnaft ensures 15% of Ukraine’s oil consumption, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said, adding that Slovakia supplies electricity to the neighboring country if necessary
Read more
Russia condemns US punitive measures against Cuba — diplomat
Dmitry Lyubinsky says US steps drive Cuba "to the edge of an energy crisis"
Read more
EU leaders preparing for war with Russia — Hungarian PM
Hungary can only lose in such a war, as our historical military experience clearly demonstrates, Viktor Orban said
Read more
Generals Moskalik, Sarvarov killed in Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks — General Staff
Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy noted that with the deaths of the generals, the troops "lost true professionals, loyal comrades, and true patriots"
Read more
Terror plot targeting schoolchildren thwarted in Adygeya — FSB
A citizen of a Central Asian country, who supports an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, has been detained
Read more
Ukrainian troops desert their positions due to lack of food, ammunition — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the thaw and night frosts are causing an increasing number of frostbite cases
Read more
Russia failed to find alternative to western capital markets in the east — Sberbank CEO
There is no alternative to western capital markets in the nearest years
Read more
FACTBOX: Collective Security Treaty Organization
The Collective Security Treaty came into force on April 20, 1994 to herald the emergence what would eventually become the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The six member-countries are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
Read more
EU fails to get US, G7 support for blocking Russian oil supplies — source
A diplomatic source did not exclude "the possibility of Washington imposing its own measures in due time and on its own terms"
Read more
US meets Russian delegation in Geneva for nuclear arms control talks — Reuters
A US State Department official tells the newswire that the US will meet with a Chinese delegation later on February 24
Read more
Trump warns of using remaining tariffs ‘in a much more powerful and obnoxious way’
Any country that wants to "play games with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to," the US president said
Read more
Russian Armed Forces placed second in world's strongest armies list
The compilers of the list recognized the Russian Armed Forces' leadership in self-propelled artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mines
Read more
EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian law enforcement, judicial officials outside 20th package
The blacklist includes two judges, a prosecutor, an investigator, and four heads of correctional colonies and pretrial detention centers
Read more
Europe fears Putin, Witkoff to agree on unfavorable deal for Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Times, the Trump administration's interest in joint business projects with Russia is causing concern in Europe
Read more
Putin meets with widows of Russian special forces soldiers in Kremlin
Earlier in the day, the president awarded state awards to Heroes of Russia
Read more
European Parliament postpones vote on trade deal with US
This is the second such suspension by the European Parliament
Read more
Slovakia halts electricity transmission to Ukraine — TV
Slovakia halted electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to it blocking the transit Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline across its territory
Read more
Ukraine suffers more than 1.5 million casualties since Russia launched special military op
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost about 65,000 servicemen since the beginning of 2026
Read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum decline by up to 4% amid broader crypto market pullback
According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market stands at $2.26 trillion
Read more
Trump reveals his favorite word
The US president said that he loves word "tariff" more than any other word in the dictionary
Read more
Press review: Geneva talks on Ukraine begin and Epstein case could spark GOP fiasco
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 17th
Read more
EU, UK hardest-hit by new US tariffs — Russian presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev commented on an article, which says that Donald Trump’s new global tariffs will most greatly benefit countries that he heavily criticized
Read more
Russia does not threaten Estonia but will do what necessary to ensure security — Kremlin
If Estonia has nuclear weapons aimed at Russia, Moscow will aim its own nuclear weapons at Estonia, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Kiev expects further talks on Ukrainian settlement late this week
Head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Kirill Budanov added that Russian negotiators are conducting talks "restrainedly, politely, and professionally, in accordance with diplomatic protocol," although positions of the parties remain fundamentally different
Read more
Scientists present Russia's first 50-qubit cold atom quantum computer — MSU
The experiment that allowed testing the supercomputer prototype took place on December 19, the Moscow State University said
Read more
Snowmageddon in Moscow: nearly three feet of snow on ground
According to the World Meteorological Organization, Moscow’s Vnukovo district was one of the snowiest places on Earth in the last 24 hours
Read more
Two suspects in assassination attempt on President Vucic arrested in Serbia
The suspects have been placed into custody
Read more
Russia not disclosing results of Ukraine talks under existing agreement — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council added that Russia has presented its position on the Ukrainian settlement during negotiations, including on territorial issues and the parameters of Ukraine’s demilitarization
Read more
Girl invited by Putin to space launch gets autographed photo from ISS crew
Roscosmos General Director Yuri Borisov also invited a ninth-grader from Rostov-on-Don to work in the rocket and space industry in the future
Read more
British trace visible in case of assassination attempt on General Alexeyev — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov noted that the Ukrainian intelligence services were the masterminds
Read more
EU fails to reach compromise on 90-bln-euro loan to Kiev — Kallas
The EU foreign policy chief suggested using Russian frozen assets
Read more
Russia helps secure Venezuela's statehood — MFA
No one would have negotiated with them; they would have been treated, as the West has repeatedly suggested, as those who are on the menu, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia to take part in 61st session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva
According to the Foreign Ministry, the session’s agenda includes a high-level segment in which Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky will take part
Read more
Zelensky, his wife linked to human trafficking through Epstein's schemes — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that Zelensky's name is mentioned many times in the Epstein case
Read more
US defense chief sees space as the most decisive battlefield for upcoming centuries
The US will demand space dominance, Pete Hegseth says
Read more
US now continues supporting Kiev militarily and trying to exhaust Russia — expert
Andrew Napolitano added that Vice President JD Vance and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard are among those in the US leader’s circle who urge him not to help Vladimir Zelensky or use force against Iran
Read more
Russia’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov conducts gun practice at Milan 2026 exercise
Russian sailors also practiced anti-submarine warfare missions and joint operations with carrier-based aircraft
Read more
Kim Jong Un re-elected general secretary during party congress
"To elect the head of the Workers' Party of Korea is an important affair decisive of the Party's leadership ability and the future destiny of the country and the people," the news agency said
Read more
Hermitage’s clock ticktocks after 100 years of standing still at October Revolution time
The State Hermitage Museum’s clock is ticking again after its hands stood still 100 years ago right when the Interim Government’s arrest in 1917 occurred
Read more
Russia calls up 135,000 conscripts for military service in autumn draft
As in the previous army drafts, Russian conscripts had the right to choose military service in various military branches and armed services, considering their health condition and the results of professional psychological selection
Read more
Russia needs victory, but its cost matters — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council added that he Kiev regime is gradually beginning to realize the position and circumstances it currently faces
Read more
Russia, Burkina Faso agree to hold intergovernmental commission meeting this summer
The parties have begun forming the national sections of the commission, the Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso said
Read more
Resolving Ukraine crisis should involve taking Russia’s interests into account — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says "All goals of the special military operation will be achieved"
Read more
Russia’s Investigative Committee confirms traffic policeman killed in Moscow blast
Two policemen are at a hospital. The attacker died at the scene
Read more
Nord Stream gas pipelines may resume work with US participation — daily
Washington hopes to expand its control over the energy infrastructure in the region, the newspaper said
Read more
Blinken insists Russia may use provocation to justify its aggression in Ukraine
Blinken noted that the top diplomats "discussed the threat that Russia’s aggression poses not only to Ukraine but to the entire international rules-based order which has provided a foundation for decades of shared security and prosperity"
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces lose about 1,355 troops over past day
The Russian Armed Forces also struck transport, energy and fuel infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Read more
United States announces exercise with Canada, Denmark in Alaska and Greenland
The drill is scheduled take place from February 23 until March 13
Read more
Mexico special forces carried operation against Jalisco cartel leader without US help
Washington had only provided some intelligence information, the Mexican embassy in the US said
Read more