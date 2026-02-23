EU leaders preparing for war with Russia — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, February 23. /TASS/. The European Union leaders and Europe’s leading countries are preparing for a war with Russia, the consequences of which will be unpredictable, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"As bitter as it may be to acknowledge this fact, but Brussels and the leading European countries are preparing for war with Russia. The consequences of this will be unpredictable, but it is easy to understand that Hungary can only lose in such a war, as our historical military experience clearly demonstrates," he said at the opening of the spring session of the country’s parliament.

"Bearing this in mind, I call on parliament to support the government’s efforts to keep Hungary out of such a war and prevent its harmful consequences for our security and our financial system," he said.

Hungary’s government has repeatedly said that it will not support the European Union’s plans of continuing the armed conflict in Ukraine and will not send its soldiers there.