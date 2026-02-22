Nepryaeva's marathon result at Winter Olympic Games annulled for error while changing skis

TESERO /Italy/, February 22. /TASS/. Russian Darya Nepryaeva's Olympic marathon result has been annulled for violating ski changing rules.

Nepryaeva covered most of the distance on skis that weren't hers. After reaching the 21.6-kilometer mark, the Russian mistakenly entered the box of German skier Katharina Hennig Dotzler and used her skis. The German skier finished 9th, while Nepryaeva finished 11th.

The marathon was the final race in the skiing competition at the Olympic Games in Italy. The Games will conclude on February 22.