Air defenses destroy 73 Ukrainian drones during first half of Sunday

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in the first half of Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Moscow time (5 a.m. - 11 a.m. GMT) on February 22: 52 drones over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 18 drones over the territory of the Belgorod Region, two drones over the territory of the Kaluga Region, and one drone over the territory of the Kursk Region," the ministry said.