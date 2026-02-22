BERLIN, February 22. /TASS/. Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel believes it is necessary to resume energy supplies from Russia.

Germany urgently needs reforms, she noted. "The Alternative for Germany party has a plan for Germany, and we are absolutely clear that Germany must return to an affordable and reliable energy supply to be internationally competitive. This, of course, includes a return to nuclear energy, and we must purchase energy resources, oil and natural gas, where it is cheapest, which is Russia," Weidel said speaking at a party event broadcast on the AfD YouTube channel.

It is for this reason that the AfD party has always advocated for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, she noted. Weidel emphasized the need for a swift end to the conflict in Ukraine. "Where is the strategy here? Why did Western countries, and especially the UK, prevent the Istanbul Moratorium in 2022? This would have been a better peace agreement for [Vladimir] Zelensky than what we have today," she said.

Germany began giving up Russian energy supplies in February 2022. The country is also not receiving gas via Nord Stream as both pipelines were damaged in 2022 as a result of sabotage in the Baltic Sea, one of which had not previously been certified by the German government. In the current situation, the government is relying on the construction of LNG receiving terminals.