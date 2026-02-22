Dmitriev notes assistance of Witkoff, Kushner in resolving Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Special Representative of the Russian president on investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has emphasized the efforts of US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and restore relations between Russia and the US.

"Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are actively promoting the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and the restoration of relations between Russia and the United States, including in the economic area," Dmitriev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. They lasted around six hours on the first day, and about two hours on the second day. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as difficult but businesslike. He said a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement would be held soon.