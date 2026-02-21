PRAGUE, February 21. /TASS/. Slovakia will suspend electricity supplies to Ukraine from February 23 if Kiev does not resume oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Slovakia is a proud and sovereign country, and I am a proud and sovereign Slovak. If oil supplies to Slovakia are not resumed on Monday, I will ask SEPS to stop supplying electricity to Ukraine," Fico wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to the prime minister, it took twice as much electricity to stabilize Ukraine’s energy system in January 2026 as in the whole of 2025.

“If the West does not object to the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Slovakia cannot perceive Slovak-Ukrainian relations as a one-way ticket beneficial only to Ukraine,” he said.

Fico noted that only the suspension of gas supplies to Slovakia caused a 500 million euro damage, while and the suspension of oil transit caused even more damage and logistical difficulties.

“Considering [Vladimir] Zelensky unacceptable attitude towards Slovakia as a hostile country, and I consider it absolutely right not to involve the Slovak Republic in a 90 billion euro military loan to Ukraine,” the prime minister concluded.

On February 13, industry sources told TASS that Ukrtransnafta, which transits oil through Ukraine, prohibited crude supplies to Slovakia and Hungary. According to sources, on February 6, the company eliminated an emergency situation at the Brody station, but oil pumping has not yet resumed. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Zelensky of blocking the supplies to create difficulties for the government ahead of the parliamentary elections.

On February 19, the European Commission said Hungary and Slovakia stopped diesel fuel supplies to Kiev. On February 20, Hungary blocked the allocation of 90 billion euros by the European Union to Ukraine.