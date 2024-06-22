US intelligence agencies plan to use AI against undesirable countries

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. US intelligence services are on the verge of using artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool against undesirable countries, Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The US intelligence services are already on the verge of using artificial intelligence technologies as a tool for manipulating public consciousness in the countries that are undesirable to the United States. I would say that this could become a very serious problem for all mankind," he noted.