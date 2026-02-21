Russian diplomat explains why 'regime of silence' around talks on Ukraine is needed

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has explained why the "regime of silence" is needed around the talks on Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, attempts to turn a serious process into a show are fraught with disinformation. As an example, she cited the resumption of talks with Ukraine in the spring and summer of 2025 in Istanbul. She recalled that back then the world was excited to hear the news that the parties were initiating some kind of contact. "And instead of the constructive work, we literally saw a show staged by [Vladimir] Zelensky, who at first arrived in Turkey and then said that he was dissatisfied with the scope, composition and level of the Russian delegation, began calling names, then he said that there would be no talks, then that talks would take place, and so on," she said. "A lot of time was spent back then to somehow bring that situation back to the track of contacts. A lot of people who were following the situation, who has some hopes linked with it were simply disinformed."

"This is what I mean - if it is about talks <…> then contacts, consultations, discussions are conducted and then each of the parties appears before the press, if it deems necessary, to make relevant comments, answer question. This is how work should proceed. And we always act exactly this way," she said. "If there is anything to say before - say, the delegation’s lineup, the time of arrival, the basic position that should be made public at the beginning of the talks - this is being done. But not when this is turned into a show even before talks begin."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS earlier that the participants in the trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine had agreed to work in the "regime of silence" to avoid leaks.

Trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17 and 18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Head of the Russian delegation presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky described the negotiations as difficult, but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will be held soon.

The first round was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, followed by the second round on February 4-5.