Japan's PM reaffirms intent to sign peace treaty with Russia

TOKYO, February 20. /TASS/. The Japanese government's position on resolving the "territorial issue" and concluding a peace treaty with Russia remains unchanged despite the current state of bilateral relations, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in her inaugural address to parliament.

"Although Japan-Russia relations are in a tough spot, the Japanese government’s position remains unchanged, aiming to resolve the territorial issue and conclude a peace treaty," she stressed.

The Japanese prime minister also criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, calling for an immediate end to the conflict.

Since the mid-20th century, Moscow and Tokyo have been negotiating a peace agreement following the end of World War II. The main obstacle remains the dispute over sovereignty of the southern Kuril Islands. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the Soviet Union, but Japan contests sovereignty over Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and some other small uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that Moscow's sovereignty over these territories, backed by international law, is not subject to question.

In March 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was suspending peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo in response to Japan's unilateral restrictions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis. Moscow also withdrew from talks with Tokyo on establishing joint ventures in the southern Kuril Islands.