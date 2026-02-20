MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. An open power struggle has begun in Ukraine between former commander-in-chief and now ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny, and Vladimir Zelensky, and there's a chance it could turn into an armed internal conflict, Russian senator from the DPR Alexander Voloshin said, commenting on Zaluzhny's interview with the Associated Press.

"A fierce internal political struggle, with each laying claim to power, was predetermined a long time ago, it was simply frozen. Now, the Kiev authorities are entering a phase of open confrontation for influence and the future. And the more complicated the situation, the fiercer this fighting will be. In all likelihood, at some point the parties may switch from words to armed actions," he said.

Voloshin pointed out that in 2022, Zaluzhny threatened to conduct searches and send troops to the heart of Kiev, while now he publicly blames Zelensky for Ukraine's failed counteroffensive in 2023.

"Clearly it is not emotions or personal resentment behind this, but political calculation. Zaluzhny talks about an allegedly clear plan for a breakthrough to the Sea of Azov, about counting on counting on reinforcements to arrive. While the political Ukrainian leadership allegedly did not provide the necessary resources and spread troops all over the front line. But it is clear to any thinking person that this is all guile, and the first fiddle here is played by the strategic initiative of the Russian army," the senator said.

Zaluzhny's interview to the AP

In an interview with the Associated Press, Zaluzhny laid the blame for Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive in 2023 squarely on Zelensky’s shoulders. According to the ex-commander-in-chief, Zelensky and other officials did not allocate the necessary forces and weapons to one direction. Also, Zaluzhny said that in 2022, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine broke into his headquarters, and he had to threaten Zelensky's office that he would call reinforcements to Kiev. Zaluzhny, who, according to experts, is strongly influenced by the British special services, has not yet openly announced his plans, but many of his actions and statements suggest that he may try to fight for the presidency, possibly literally.

Zaluzhny has repeatedly been called Zelensky's likely main rival in the event of a presidential election. Some pundits claimed his resignation from the post of commander-in-chief in February 2024 and his subsequent "exile" to London were due to Zelensky wanting to rid himself of a heated rival. However, according to opinion polls, Zaluzhny is still more popular than Zelensky. Last year the Ukrainian media citing sources wrote that Zelensky's office was trying hard to keep Zaluzhny from running for president. The Guardian wrote that Zaluzhny rejected an offer from Andrey Yermak, then the head of Zelensky's office, to formally join their political team ahead of possible elections.