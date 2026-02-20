Russia’s new Oko-2, Oko-3 recon drones deployed in special military operation zone

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. New versions of the Oko-2 and Oko-3 reconnaissance drones with vertical takeoff and landing have been deployed in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, the Svarog Research and Production Center told TASS.

"Currently, tactical reconnaissance is primarily conducted using quadcopters like the DJI Mavic, which have limited capabilities in both time and range. The current situation on the frontline requires reconnaissance over long distances. Using fixed-wing drones requires specialized launch equipment and longer deployment times, making the crew’s work more hazardous due to the possibility of detection by enemy reconnaissance capabilities. Therefore, we have developed fixed-wing drones, the Oko-2 and Oko-3, which utilize a VTOL design with vertical takeoff and landing. This design minimizes deployment and takeoff time and allows for longer flight times and distances. Both drones have already been put into use in the special military operation zone," the company said.

The Svarog Research and Production Center added that the Oko-2 drone has a range of up to 60 km, while the Oko-3 has a range of up to 130 km. "Also, unlike quadcopters, which operate at low altitudes, VTOL drones can fly at higher altitudes, carry more advanced optics and suspension devices, and fly in automatic mode along pre-programmed routes," the company noted.

Both drones are operated by digital communications and are resistant to electronic warfare, it said.