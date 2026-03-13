Iran uses solid-fuel ballistic missiles to attack Israel — IRGC

RABAT, March 13. /TASS/. Iran used Kheibar Shehan solid-fuel ballistic missiles during the recent 45th wave of attacks on Israel and US bases in the region, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army) said.

"In the course of the 45th wave of Operation True Promise-4, a large number of Kheibar Shehan solid-fuel guided ballistic missiles and combat drones were used against enemy facilities in targets," it said, adding that the attack destroyed "infrastructure of the enemy forces’ Northern Command." Among the targets were "places of the deployment of American soldiers in the region."

According to the IRGC, the 45th wave of launches was carried out jointly with Hezbollah units who used drones to attack positions of the Israeli army.