Chinese man who met Putin in 2000 eager to build Russia-China friendship bridge

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. Chinese engineer Peng Pai, whose childhood photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin once captured widespread media attention, has expressed a heartfelt desire to serve as a bridge of friendship between Beijing and Moscow. Anticipated to meet with the Russian leader in Beijing tomorrow, Peng conveyed his aspirations very clearly in these words: "In my profession, I build roads, bridges, and tunnels. I would like to construct a friendship bridge between Russia and China," he told Russian journalists.

Peng also revealed that it was a memorable encounter with Putin years ago that inspired him to pursue higher education in Russia. From 2007 to 2013, he studied at the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University (MADI). He fondly recalled his time there, expressing gratitude to his Russian professors whose rigorous yet welcoming approach helped shape his successful career. Mechanics was his favorite subject, and he reminisced about his student days in Moscow - enjoying ice cream at GUM department store near Red Square and savoring shawarma for its quick preparation and affordability. During his second year at MADI, Peng even sent a letter to President Putin, though he did not receive a reply.

Peng's story gained widespread attention in Chinese media after an archived photograph of him surfaced on Weibo in July 2025. The photo showed Vladimir Putin and a young Chinese boy in Beijing's Beihai Park during the Russian leader's first state visit to China in July 2000. The boy in the image was later identified by the Hunan Daily newspaper as Peng Pai, now 39 years old. Peng works as an engineer at Hunan Construction Investment Group. He is married with two children and previously recorded a video message in Russian, expressing hope for a future meeting with President Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming state visit to Beijing is scheduled for May 19-20.