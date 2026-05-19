China looking forward to Putin’s visit — MFA

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. China is looking forward to the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

"China is looking forward to the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the PRC," he said.

At a scheduled summit, the two leaders will discuss China-Russia cooperation and global and regional issues of mutual interest, the Chinese diplomat said.

Putin will make an official visit to China on May 19-20. Following talks between the two leaders, a joint summit statement as well as certain bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements and other documents will be signed.