Moscow, Beijing manage to return to positive trade dynamics — Russian first deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia and China have managed to return to positive trade turnover dynamics this year, said Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov who met with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang during his working visit to China.

"Investment activity is also having a positive impact on the development of bilateral trade. We have managed to return to positive trade turnover dynamics this year," Manturov was quoted as saying in a statement published by his secretariat.

During the meeting, the parties reaffirmed the need to create comfortable and predictable conditions for further strengthening of ties between the business circles of the two countries. "In this context, the significance of the 10th anniversary Russia-China Expo currently taking place in Harbin, which has become one of the main joint platforms for expanding bilateral trade and economic relations and interregional ties, was highlighted," the statement said.