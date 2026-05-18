Russia, China consider their relations exemplary for neighboring countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The strategic partnership between Russia and China, built over the 25 years of the good-neighborliness treaty, can be considered exemplary for neighboring countries, Yury Ushakov, Russian presidential aide for foreign policy has told a news briefing.

"Relations between Russia and China are developing actively and have reached an unprecedented high level. These relations are characterized by a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," he noted in the context of President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the good-neighborliness treaty between the two countries.

"These relations serve as a model of what ties and cooperation between neighboring states should be," Ushakov emphasized. "Our countries invariably interact based on the principles of mutual assistance, support, and friendship."

Ushakov recalled that the agreement between Russia and China "embodies mutual support in protecting national unity, respecting each other's choice of development path, and coordinating positions on international issues."

"This document is characterized by both sides as a major agreement," he concluded.