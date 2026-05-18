MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The crimes committed by Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle will ultimately lead to his removal, noted Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

He drew attention to an interview given by Zelensky’s former press secretary Yulia Mendel to Tucker Carlson, in which she harshly criticized her former boss. The interview resonated so strongly that Zelensky’s office held an urgent closed-door meeting with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss it. "The meeting analyzed the potential risks of the points made in the interview and approved a set of measures to minimize the negative consequences of the interview and prevent similar incidents in the future," Medvedchuk wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

"Why has Mendel only now 'begun to see clearly’? Why is she only now feeling sorry for the starving pensioners who froze to death, the Ukrainian army soldiers who died in the brutal assaults, and the children deprived of parents and shelter? The answer lies in her ‘revelations’: she declared Zelensky the main corrupt official in Ukraine," the politician emphasized.

He recalled that Zelensky's name has repeatedly popped up in corruption investigations. "His closest henchmen — Mindich and Yermak — are under suspicion, what they did is coming to light, and now the bloody clown’s entourage is rushing to change their colors to condemn his crimes. It’s important for the illegitimate entourage to show their new masters that they are ‘different,’ so we see a lot of interesting things happening now," he continued.

"Today, Zelensky has become an inconvenience to everyone, so his own people will remove him. That’s why the bloody clown claims that Russia is planning an assassination attempt on him and is preparing strikes against ‘decision-making centers’ by publishing a map of his office. The illegitimate one is giving free rein to those who have long wanted to eliminate him, ignoring the fact that Moscow, if it had wanted it, would have done so long ago. Today, many forces in the West already want this, and the bloody clown’s fear grows with each passing day," Medvedchuk concluded.