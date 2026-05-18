Presidential Aide Ushakov to reveal details of Putin’s China visit later — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov will provide detailed information about President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming official visit to China later in the day, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"By the way, I would not like to jump ahead myself; my colleague [Yury] Ushakov will give a briefing on this later in the day," Peskov said at a news briefing.

"He will tell all of us about our expectations [from the upcoming visit] based on his professional profile. However, I should say that we have the most serious expectations," he noted.

Peskov reiterated that expectations from Putin's upcoming visit to China are very serious and any contacts between the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping help to give a new impetus for the further development and expansion of relations between the two countries.

"My colleague Ushakov will update you with more details [on this visit] later in the day," he added.

Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20. Following talks between the two countries' leaders, a joint statement and several bilateral intergovernmental, interagency, and other documents are planned to be signed at the highest level.