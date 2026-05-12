Press review: Putin V-Day speech gives life to Ukraine peace and Iran's new superweapon

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia doubts Europe's sincerity on Ukraine diplomacy even as new talks are floated, as it warns Franco-German nuclear cooperation could trigger a military response. Meanwhile, Iran is using control of the Strait of Hormuz as a powerful new strategic lever. These stories topped Tuesday's headlines in Russia. Izvestia: Putin's Victory Day Speech reinvigorates Ukraine peace efforts Efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict may resume soon. Against this background, activity in the EU has intensified as the bloc has already announced preparations for talks with Russia. Moscow is still ready for dialogue with Brussels, even as it has not seen any change in approaches on the part of Europe toward reaching any agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia. The recent visit to Kiev of the German defense chief, Boris Pistorius, who discussed strengthening military support for the Ukrainian regime serves as a confirmation of this belief. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on May 9 that the conflict was nearing an end and even said he could meet with Vladimir Zelensky on neutral ground. Against this backdrop, US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to send his negotiators to Moscow.

On May 7, European Council President Antonio Costa said he was consulting with all 27 EU leaders about how best to begin the negotiation process with Putin. However, there is no reason to believe that European politicians are ready for any kind of compromise, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, Rodion Miroshnik, told Izvestia. "The president has said that Russia is ready to consider pertinent proposals. But that does not mean that we will agree to any proposal though. The EU and the Europeans have concealed their ambitions to undermine the Russia-US talks behind their verbal manipulations," the Russian diplomat said. Who will voice a proposal matters, too, and, as an official, the EC president is a position lacking clout, and therefore Costa is not a politician who can force everyone else to go and negotiate with Russia, noted Yegor Sergeyev, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). "The EU has created such a superstructure of anti-Russian measures and tools that it will be impossible to dismantle it in the next few years, even if we surmise that negotiations will start tomorrow. And with all its actions, including military, financial, infrastructural and logistical support to Ukraine, the EU shows that it is not going to abandon its anti-Russian views," Sergeyev argued. Meanwhile, the European Commission expects to send the first tranche of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine next week, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced ahead of an EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting. "Obviously, statements about the desire to engage with Russia will not be enough to reach an agreement," Miroshnik concluded. Izvestia: Russia rings alarm bells amid budding Germany-France nuclear axis The Franco-German nuclear partnership could pose a direct strategic threat to Russia, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechayev told Izvestia. According to him, Moscow should consider the interaction between the two countries in its military and political planning. Earlier, Berlin and Paris established a high-level steering group on nuclear cooperation.

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Cooperation between Paris and Berlin in the sphere of nuclear and strategic deterrence further down the road would strengthen their joint capabilities both as regards launching strikes inside Russia and reducing the effectiveness of retaliatory or preventive Russian actions, Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Izvestia. "We are talking not only about the possible deployment of French nuclear weapons carriers in Germany, but also about cooperation in the field of non-nuclear precision long-range weapons, missile and air defense, and space war capabilities," the expert added. According to Stefanovich, the plans by Berlin and Paris will require a response both at the level of planning and a deployment of additional offensive and defensive weapons, primarily across the Leningrad Military District. Tigran Meloyan, an analyst with the Center for Mediterranean Studies at the Higher School of Economics, said in an interview with Izvestia that, as a response, Russia may revisit plans in the field of strategic deterrence that would have it expand its own capabilities to overcome European missile defenses as well as redeploy and increase the number of nuclear warheads designed to hit targets in the European direction. "The problem facing Russia requires a comprehensive approach, therefore, taking into account the capabilities of the United States, France, Great Britain and Germany to create a broader ecosystem at NATO targeting Russia is the only correct solution for today," the expert believes. Among other response options, Russia could deploy more Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus, strengthen its air and missile defense capabilities, and revise its nuclear doctrine. Kommersant: Control of Hormuz becomes Iran’s new superweapon Iran has discovered that exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s largest waterways, is the best geopolitical tool to deter its adversaries. It's worth noting that the Iranians had threatened to block it during previous conflicts, but they decided to completely shut down this trade route only after the recent aggression by the US and Israel, which has led to global economic upheaval. Now that Iran has seen how effective this tool is during wartime, it is seeking to secure the right to use it in peacetime as well.