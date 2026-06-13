Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles and two multiple rocket launchers in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

‘In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost an estimated 165 personnel. Combined arms units and attack unmanned aerial vehicle teams destroyed two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, two Grad and Bastion multiple rocket launchers, and also an artillery gun," the spokesman said.

In the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka and Slavyansk directions, unmanned systems forces destroyed 17 UAV communications antennas, three Starlink terminals, and three ground robotic vehicles of the Ukrainian army. In addition, they struck five UAV control posts and 30 dugouts sheltering Ukrainian army personnel, he said.