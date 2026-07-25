Kiev deliberately targets Russian civilian population — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is attacking Russia’s civilian population in a cold-blooded and calculated manner, exposing its cruel nature to the whole world, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on deadly Ukrainian attacks against civilians in Russia’s Kirov and Zaporozhye regions.

"The Kiev regime continues to perform its cold-blooded deliberate attacks on Russian civilians," she said. "A missile strike on a commercial site in Kirov left at least six people dead and another 26 wounded on July 24."

"However, this was not enough for Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Overnight into July 25, they attacked tourists on vacation in the settlement of Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokeswoman added.

In her words, "amid military defeats, and being unable to reverse the unfavorable situation on the battlefield, the Kiev regime is venting its frustration by attacking innocent civilians, deliberately targeting the most vulnerable."

"But Zelensky, his associates, and Western sponsors should keep in mind: they will pay dearly for every crime they commit," she said.

Russia calls upon all responsible national governments and global organizations not to remain silent about Ukraine’s terror attacks against civilians in Russia’s Kirov and Zaporozhye regions, Zakharova continued.

"We call upon all responsible governments, relevant international organizations, and independent media not to remain silent about the bloody terror attacks in the Kirov and Zaporozhye Regions," the Russian diplomat said. "Ignoring the Kiev regime’s crimes means to signal a tacit approval to its crimes and to inspire it to commit new ones."

"We strongly condemn these inhumane crimes," Zakharova added.

Overnight into Saturday, the armed forces of Ukraine struck tourist infrastructure in Kirillovka, killing 12 people, including at least four children, and wounding 19. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation on charges of terrorism.